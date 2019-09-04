RIO - Frenda Avis Gilbert, 93, of Rio, passed away peacefully at the Columbus Health and Rehabilitation Monday, September 2, 2019.
Frenda was born at home in the Johnson family homestead in Rio, Wis. She graduated from Rio High School in 1943. Prior to high school, she attended Gilbert School, a one room country schoolhouse. Frenda graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 1950 as a Registered Dietician. Throughout her career, she worked in several mid-Wisconsin nursing homes. She was married to Robert Eugene Gilbert June 18, 1949 at Bonnet Prairie Lutheran Church. Frenda enjoyed knitting, reading, bird watching, quilting with her church circle, and visiting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frenda is lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob, of 70 years; daughter, Judith (Douglas) Ferguson; grandchildren Erin (Matt) Gilles, Sally (Geoff) Antoine, and Derek (Morgan) Ferguson, nine great-grandchildren; sister Judith Wymer, and 15 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son David Laurance Gilbert; sisters Rhoda Johnson Lorton, and Ruth Louise (Wea) Johnson; parents Otto Gilman Johnson and Ruth Iva (Miller) Johnson and great-granddaughter Daisy Gilles.
Celebration of Frenda’s life will be held Friday, September 6 at 4 p.m. at Grasse Funeral Home, 401 Angel Way, Rio with Rev. Ann Walsvik officiating. Burial will follow the reception at Bonnet Prairie Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. GRASSE FUNERAL SERVICE in Rio is serving the family.
