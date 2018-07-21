MADISON / STOUGHTON—Stanley C. “Stan” Gifford, age 66, of Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, July 19, 2018. He was born on Nov. 2, 1951, in Madison, the son of Harvey and Florence (Munson) Gifford. Stan graduated from Madison East High School in 1969. He spent his early adult life in Green Lake. He married Susan Mary Allen on July 18, 1992.
Stan worked as a chief engineer for many properties in the Madison area. Stan enjoyed sports, especially golfing, hunting, fishing, camping and NASCAR. He loved indulging in “Blue Smoothies” on the “Giffy” deck and hot tub.
Stan is survived by the love of his life, Susan; his son, Brian (Tracy) Gifford; brother, Larry (Judy) Gifford; special daughter, Heather Sokel; five grandchildren, Brock, Jasmine, Morgan, Nina and Isaiah; special friend, Rose Sweeney; best friend, Chris Wenger; faithful companion, Lily; and many family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, July 24, 2018, with the Rev. Timothy Wenger presiding. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park, Monona, with lunch following at the funeral home. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. The family extends a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare in Janesville. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.