BURNETT - Jeanne M. Gietzel, age 91, of Burnett passed away on Friday, Nov/ 15, 2019, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau.
Funeral services for Jeanne will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Ev. Lutheran Church in Horicon with the Rev. Daniel Seehafer and Rev. Jonathan Szczesny officiating. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Horicon.
KOEPSELL MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Horicon is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com