Giesen, Esther Marian

MADISON - Esther Marian Giesen passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at her Madison apartment in The Terraces Assisted Living Center. She was 96 years old and chose a sunny April 1 to make her exit.

Esther lived a long, full, and meaningful life. She was born on Feb. 24, 1924, to Sam and Frances Moreau, in Battle Creek, Mich. Her parents were teachers and raised her and her sister, Yvonne, in Sturgeon Bay. Near the outset of WWII, she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps and began her training at the Milwaukee County Medical Complex. It was there that she met the love of her life Charles Phillip Giesen, who was completing his training in Internal Medicine as a member of the Army Medical Corps. They married and, as the war came to an end, they started a family. With two young boys in tow, they moved to Tomah, Wis. and began their careers at the Veterans Administration Hospital taking care of those who had served bravely in both WWI and WWII.