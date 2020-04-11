Giesen, Esther Marian

MADISON - Esther Marian Giesen passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at her Madison apartment in The Terraces Assisted Living Center. She was 96 years old and chose a sunny April 1 to make her exit.
Esther lived a long, full, and meaningful life. She was born on Feb. 24, 1924, to Sam and Frances Moreau, in Battle Creek, Mich. Her parents were teachers and raised her and her sister, Yvonne, in Sturgeon Bay. Near the outset of WWII, she entered the Cadet Nurse Corps and began her training at the Milwaukee County Medical Complex. It was there that she met the love of her life Charles Phillip Giesen, who was completing his training in Internal Medicine as a member of the Army Medical Corps. They married and, as the war came to an end, they started a family. With two young boys in tow, they moved to Tomah, Wis. and began their careers at the Veterans Administration Hospital taking care of those who had served bravely in both WWI and WWII.
She was an amazing and wonderful person full of life, kindness, and love. A nurse, a mother, and a wife; she juggled and managed it all. When her husband died in 1971, she pulled up stakes and moved to Madison to begin a new chapter in her life. She continued her nursing career at the old Central Wisconsin Center and moved from there to be a staff nurse at the Mendota Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Center. On retirement, she filled her days with friends, golf, and bridge. In her later years, she took an apartment at the Capitol Lakes and Terraces Retirement Center. She remained engaged with family, friends and Badger Basketball.
She was much loved by her sons, Charley (Sandra) and Jim (Mary); her grandchildren, Jessica, Alexandra, Charlie, Jamie, and Nick; and a great-granddaughter, Ryan Noelle. Her sister, Yvonne Sudakow, lives in southern California. She's remembered fondly by many nieces and nephews.
We will conduct a family remembrance of her life and her remains will be taken to the family cottage in Lake Nebagamon, Wis., where she'll be reunited with her husband.
We'd like to extend special thanks to her physician, Dr. Ann Schmidt, whose wisdom and knowledge helped guide Esther in the final season of her life. We're very grateful for the services provided by Agrace Hospice and finally, to her extended family at The Terraces Assisted Living and Memory Care.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.