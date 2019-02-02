BARABOO - Robert Ernest Giebel Sr., of Baraboo, died at the age of 89, on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Robert was born on July 6, 1929, to Ernest and Bertha (Linnell) Giebel. He attended Baraboo High School.
He farmed with his sons in Wisconsin Dells from 1954 until he retired in 2014. Robert also owned and operated several milk routes over the years, and he worked full-time at the Baraboo Army Ammunition plant for 10 years. Robert was a lifetime member of the Baraboo Elk's Club.
Robert married Betty Lou (Walker) on Jan. 18, 1951, and they recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary.
Robert is survived by his wife, Betty, and their children, Robert Jr. (Joan) Giebel, of Wisconsin Dells; Debra Vincent, of DeForest; William (Kathleen) Giebel, and Ernest (Denise) Giebel, of Lyndon Station; a special niece, Glenna (Royce) Erickson; and "adopted son," Al McDowell (Jeanette); as well as sister, Norma (Fred) Grefe, of Wisconsin Dells. He is further survived by his grandchildren, Beth (Jacob) Peyton, Megan (Patrick) Cowan, Daniel Vincent, Adam (Katie) Giebel, Ethan (Brianna) Giebel, Mitchell Giebel, John Paul Erickson, and Harley McDowell; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Matthew, Molly, and William "Billy;" as well as several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, Steven; sister, Mae; and brothers, Julius (Dorothy) and Lyle; and son-in-law, Raymond Vincent.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 3 p.m., at REDLIN FUNERAL HOME, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, with Pastor Blake Overlien officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery at a later date. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Robert's life.
The family wishes to thank St. Clare Hospital staff, SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Rehab Center, and SSM Hospice at Home for their support.