Gibson, Joan

MADISON - Joan Gibson, age 86, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on March 30, 1933, in Green Bay, the daughter of Clem and Agnes (Vanden Branden) Faikel. After high school, Joan became a Registered Nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

Joan is survived by her husband, Royal; four children, Jeanne (John) Whitley, Michael (Fern) Reilly, Daniel (Delany) Reilly and Colleen (Scott) Maier; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Ann Faikel. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Faikel of Green Bay; and grandson, Ryan Schlicht.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank Oakwood Village East and Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

