Gibeaut, Michael

WAUNAKEE - Michael L."Frenchy" Gibeaut died at his home on February 27, 2020. Michael was born in Reedsburg, Wisconsin on June 17, 1949. He retired after 29 years with the Dane County Highway Department. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and playing solitaire. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jennifer (Chuck) Ripp and Melissa (Martin) Kruger; five grandchildren, Kailyn Ripp, Riley Ripp, Morgan Ripp, Chloe Kruger and Nicollette Kruger; sisters, Pat (Don) Brandt, Joan (Dennis) Mortimer and Mary (Tim) Horkan; and brother, David Gibeaut; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Joshua Pearson and Matthew Horkan; and niece Katie Brandt.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March, 7, 2020, at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee from 12 until 2 p.m. with luncheon served.
A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorials can be made to JDRF and Carbone Cancer Center
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, Wisconsin
(608) 849-4513