Gibeaut, Michael

Gibeaut, Michael

{{featured_button_text}}

 WAUNAKEE - Michael L."Frenchy" Gibeaut died at his home on February 27, 2020. Michael was born in Reedsburg, Wisconsin on June 17, 1949. He retired after 29 years with the Dane County Highway Department. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, gardening, and playing solitaire. He especially enjoyed fishing with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Carol; children, Jennifer (Chuck) Ripp and Melissa (Martin) Kruger; five grandchildren, Kailyn Ripp, Riley Ripp, Morgan Ripp, Chloe Kruger and Nicollette Kruger; sisters, Pat (Don) Brandt, Joan (Dennis) Mortimer and Mary (Tim) Horkan; and brother, David Gibeaut; and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He was preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Joshua Pearson and Matthew Horkan; and niece Katie Brandt.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March, 7, 2020, at Rex's Innkeeper in Waunakee from 12 until 2 p.m. with luncheon served.

A private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials can be made to JDRF and Carbone Cancer Center

Gibeaut, Michael

Gibeaut, Michael

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, Wisconsin

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Gibeaut as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics