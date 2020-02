Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.

WAUNAKEE - Died on Thurs. Feb. 27, 2020, at his home in Waunakee. A Celebration of his life will be held at Rex's Innkeeper on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. A complete obituary will follow in Wednesday's State Journal.