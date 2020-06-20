Gibeaut, Carol K.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WAUNAKEE - Carol K. Gibeaut lost in her courageous but unfair fight with ovarian cancer at her home in the early morning hours on June 6, 2020. Carol was born in Reedsburg, Wis. on Oct. 24, 1949. She retired in 2018 after more than 25 years at UW Health. She loved to spend time watching her grandchildren play the sports they love, travel, walk and ride her bike, garden, and read books.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jennifer (Chuck) Ripp, and Melissa (Martin) Kruger; five beloved grandchildren, Kailyn, Riley, and Morgan Ripp, and Chloe and Nicollette Kruger; sisters Sandy (Dan) Greiser, Mary (Mike) Fish, and brother Tom (Cathy) Pearson; sisters-in-laws Pat (Don) Brandt, Joan (Dennis) Mortimer, Mary (Tim) Horkan, brother-in-law David Gibeaut, caring nieces and nephews, many fun-loving cousins; and many amazing friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Michael Gibeaut; parents Audrey and Donald Pearson; nephews Joshua Pearson and Matthew Horkan; and niece Katie Brandt.

A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church 209 South St in Waunakee at 11 a.m. Msgr James Gunn will officiate. Due to COVID-19 considerations, please use social distancing in church as much as you are able. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send any memorials to the Wisconsin Ovarian Center Alliance or the Carbone Cancer Center.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q Waunakee, WI