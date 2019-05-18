MARSHALL - Jordan Aris Irene Gibbons, age 22, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, from an undiagnosed medical condition. She was born Jan. 23, 1997, in Madison, the daughter of Scott and Tara (Froehlich) Gibbons. Jordan graduated from Marshall High School in 2015. During her years in high school, she was actively involved in choir, acapella, 4- H and FFA. After graduation, Jordan attended Madison College, where she was pursuing a career in accounting.
Jordan will be remembered for her love of family, friends and animals. She had a warm smile and would light up a room with her bubbly personality. She also loved to read her favorite book, Harry Potter. She had a great work ethic. But most of all, Jordan's presence will be missed around the Marshall Community, including hanging out at her mom's salon, or being that special friend that would lend a helping hand.
Jordan is survived by her parents, Scott (Debbie Piekarski) Gibbons and Tara (Scott Schuster) Gibbons; her maternal grandparents, Judith Bishop and Charles (JoAnn) Froehlich; Her paternal grandparents, Aris Gibbons, Frank and Judith Piekarski, and Jim and Margaret Schuster; and so many favorite aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind her boyfriend, Sir J. Smith. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Harold "Lefty" Gibbons and Jerome "Jerry" Bishop.
A service of remembrance for Jordan will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, with Pastor Penny Dahl officiating. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or Jefferson County Humane Society.
A little of Jordan's shining light will be left with us all. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.