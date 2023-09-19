Gianna "Gia" Grace Del Ponte

Dec. 19, 2019 - Sept. 15, 2023

WAUKESHA - Dear Loved Ones and Friends, We are deeply saddened to share that our precious daughter and sister, Gianna "Gia" Grace Del Ponte, died on Friday, September 15, 2023, peacefully while surrounded by her family at home. Though we are completely heartbroken that Gia is no longer with us, we do rejoice that she is now fully healed and resting in the arms of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Words simply can't express how much Gia meant to us. From the moment she was born on December 19, 2019, she constantly exuded God's light in our lives. Whether coloring or drawing with stencils; giving her Barbies a bath or pretending to cook food; or playing numerous versions of make-believe with her siblings, cousins, and grandparents, Gia always wanted to display her creative and artistic side.

She also loved exploring playgrounds and embarking on new adventures, like road trips. Even after her diagnosis at only three years old, she retained that simple joy that will forever define her, often displaying it with her infectious "Gia Grin." She was a true fighter who always faced cancer head-on (with many blankies and Peppa Pig toys, of course). Jesus empowered Gia to be our superhero: someone who showed us what it means to be strong and brave in the midst of the most challenging circumstances.

Since her diagnosis with brain cancer in December, 2022, Gia and our family have been on a journey that has challenged us in every possible way. Through it all, though, we thank God for the blessings He has bestowed on us: the nearly four years of joy Gia brought to our lives; the gift of her last months spent at home; and the endless support provided by so many people. Yes, Gia may no longer be with us on Earth, but Jesus answered our prayers by rescuing her from this truly devastating illness and embracing her in heaven.

We rest in His truth that ". . . in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world."--John 16:33.

Gia is survived by her family members: father, Chris, and mother, Rachael; brother, Caleb; and sisters: Gabriella "Gabbie" and Emilia; Grandpa David and Grandma Lynette Warner; Grandpa Dale and Grandma Jan Del Ponte; Uncle Justin, Aunt Mandy; and cousins Cora and Hattie Warner; and Uncle Mike, Aunt Laura, and cousins Ayla, Evie, and Jorim Warner.

In the past nine months, God has blessed our family with countless ways in which people have helped and encouraged us. Every prayer and kind word; meal and gift; visit to our home; and instance of medical care truly lifted us up during this extraordinary time of need. We have so much appreciation for our extended family and friends; Pastor Jason Knapp, the Elders, and the congregation of Kettle Moraine Community Church; Cindy Tiffany Frey (family counselor); Gia's medical teams at Children's Wisconsin, including Dr. Sarah Rumler and the MACC Fund Center Team and Dr. Andrew Foy and the Neurosurgery Team; Compassus (hospice care); Gibson Family Funeral Home; Dr. Dagmara Beine and the Zuza's Way staff; Special Spaces Wisconsin, Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, and the organizations who provided monetary support; Greendale School District and staff; Children's Wisconsin Social Work Team; and the individuals who simply reached out to check-in on us. From the bottom of our heart, thank you for walking alongside us and showering Gia with your love.

Gia's Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Kettle Moraine Community Church in North Prairie, WI. The service will be held at 1:00 p.m., while a time of fellowship, featuring Gia's favorite snacks and drinks, will be from 2:00-3:30 p.m. at the church. Guests are welcome to attend one or both events. In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing one new toy, game, or book, which will be gifted to MACC Fund Center patients at Children's Wisconsin. (Gia always had a huge smile on her face whenever she would receive new toys during her treatment.), making monetary gifts payable to "Chris and Rachael Del Ponte" so that these can be used, in part, to support organizations that have been so generous to us during this time.

Please join us to commemorate Gia, and, most importantly, celebrate Jesus's victory in death. In the midst of the most painful grief, we look forward to the time when "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain..."--Revelation 21:4 With Much Love and Gratitude, The Del Ponte Family.