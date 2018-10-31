RICHLAND CENTER—Ruth Ghastin, age 98, of Richland Center, passed away Monday, Oct., 29, 2018, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. She was born in 1920 in Withee, Wis., the daughter of Rev. George and Anna Crow. After graduating from Spring Valley High School, she attended University of Wisconsin Madison and Platteville graduating with majors in English, History, and Social Studies.
Ruth and Leslie Ghastin were married in 1943 in Sextonville Methodist Church. They lived in Twin Bluffs for many years. He preceded her in death in 1990.
Ruth taught English in the Ithaca and Richland Center High Schools, retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and a member of Women’s Circle for many years. She belonged to PEO chapter R and also the Partners of the Richland Hospital.
Ruth loved her family dearly. Survivors include her children, Jean Ghastin of Sextonville, John (Susan) Ghastin of Richland Center; grandson, Daniel (Valorie) Callahan; great-granddaughter, Deirdre; sister-in-law, Mary Crow of Berlin, Wis.; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, especially the three Laubmeier Families of Richland Center. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, John, George, and Richard; and sister, Emma Barnard.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, at 11:30 a.m., at PRATT MEMORIAL CHAPEL with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.
The family suggests memorials in Ruth’s name be directed to Schmitt Woodland Hills. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. Online condolences can be made at prattfuneralservice.com.