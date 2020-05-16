Gevelinger, Eleanor (McGraw)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DODGEVILLE - Eleanor (McGraw) Gevelinger, age 94, of Dodgeville, died on May 11, 2020 at Upland Hills Hospital in Dodgeville, after blessing her family with one last Mother's Day.

A lifelong and beloved local resident, Eleanor was born on Dec. 10, 1925 and grew up on a farm as the youngest of Dan and Mary (Laverty) McGraw's tightly knit and fiercely proud Irish family of ten children near Mineral Point. She walked to a one-room schoolhouse until fifth grade and helped with the chickens when not playing outdoor games and card games before going on to graduate from Mineral Point High School in 1944. A maverick in her day, after graduating high school Eleanor worked at the Farm Bureau and Farm Loan office and took road trips with her girlfriends, all the while holding at bay her high school sweetheart, Ray Gevelinger, before marrying him nearly ten years later on Jan. 9, 1954. By marrying Ray, Eleanor added his siblings John (Agatha), Joe (Rosemary), Bob (Margaret), Mary (Hadley), Paul, and Ed (Roseanna) Gevelinger to her already large family mix.

