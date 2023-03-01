Oct. 26, 1938—Feb. 25, 2023

WAUNAKEE—Gervase “Gerry” Kruschek, of Waunakee, WI, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 25, 2023. He was born October 26, 1938 in Cross Plains, WI, son of Albert and Rose (Hassing) Kruschek. He married Mary Ann Duerst on January 30, 1960.

Gerry is remembered as a longtime resident of “The Kruschek Farm,” Waunakee, where he spent much of his childhood trapping and playing with his brother Joe. He worked at Ohio Medical/Ohmeda/GE Healthcare for over 30 years. In his later years, he returned to the farm to care for his father, Albert, and also nurture grandchildren while their parents worked. Gerry had the heart of a farmer, was a proud Army Veteran, lover of nature, friend to indigenous people, and a kind person to all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by parents Albert and Rose Kruschek, and brother, Joseph.

He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister, Alberta (Kruschek) Bast; his children: Joseph (Mary Aaroen) Kruschek, Kristin Mikkelson, David Kruschek, and Michael (Elizabeth Janney) Kruschek; and grand-children: Jacob Stark, Trevor Kruschek, Taylor (Kruschek) Flentje, Calen Mikkelson, Magdalyn Kruschek, and Nadia Kruschek.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church 209 South St, Waunakee. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place in the church cemetery and then a Reception at Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunakee.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Hwy Q

Waunakee, WI