May 4, 1938 – Feb. 8, 2023

MADISON — Gertrude Riehle, age 84, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at home in Madison, Wis.

She was born Gertrude Koeller on May 4, 1938, to parents Fredrick and Catherine (Langkamp) Koeller in Potosi Township, Grant County, Wis. Gertrude graduated from Cassville High School and moved to Madison shortly thereafter for employment. She was employed at Dairyland Insurance retiring in 1987, from Viking Insurance.

Gertrude married David Riehle in 1962, enjoying 60 years together. Gertrude had three sons: Robert, Jeffrey, and Bradford. She enjoyed bicycling, reading, bird watching, camping, travel, paying cards, and baking. Her dinner rolls were a favorite at many pot luck dinners.

Gertrude is survived by her husband; two sons: Jeffrey (Micki), Bradford (Michelle); five grandchildren; three sisters; and seven brothers. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert; and brother, Christian.

Services and celebration of life are pending.