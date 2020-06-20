Gerothanas, Ann Catherine (Kraemer)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MADISON - Ann Catherine (Kraemer) Gerothanas, age 81, passed away on June 16, 2020, at her home in Madison, Wis. She was born on April 28, 1939, in Plain, Wis., and was the 14th of 15 children of Alphons and Mary (Frank) Kraemer. Ann attended St. Luke's grade school and high school in Plain. After graduating, Ann moved to Madison where she worked for General Telephone and met her husband, Tom Gerothanas. Ann and Tom married on March 13, 1961, in Plain and enjoyed 59 years of marriage.

Ann loved her family, including her many sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed family gatherings, watching her sons and grandchildren at their sporting events, trips to Ho-Chunk and other fun destinations with her sisters and brothers. She genuinely loved her many years at Fox Water, where she worked for 28 years until her retirement. Ann fought a courageous battle against lung cancer for many years and displayed incredible determination and strength.