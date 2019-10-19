COLUMBUS - Anne S. Gero, age 88, died on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus. She was born on Jan. 6, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Francis and Margaret (Clements) Schneider. Anne was a 1948 graduate of Holy Child Academy in Sharon Hill, Pa. and attended the University of Pennsylvania. She was married to Robert Gero on Sept. 17, 1955, in Sharon Hill, celebrating 50 years of marriage in 2005. Anne was a bookkeeper for the Callahan & Arnold Law firm for 23 years. She volunteered at St. Jerome School and St. Jerome Church where she was a member since 1970. Anne also volunteered at the Columbus Nursing & Rehab Center and Columbus Community Hospital. She enjoyed creating counted-cross stitch treasures for family members, still knitting baby booties until her last day, bowling, bridge and in her earlier years, golf and tennis. As a lifelong sports fan, she cheered for the Badgers, Packers and any Philadelphia team. Survivors include her three daughters, Margaret "Peggy" DaValt of Columbus, Mary (Scott) Gronholz of Lake Mills, and Ruth Anne (David) Adams of Clemmons, N.C.; one son, Paul (Nicola) Gero of Lake Mills; seven grandchildren, Stefanie (Jeremy) Wrasse, Jacob (fiancee' Caitlin Rach) Gronholz, Robert "Zeke" Adams, Sara Anne "Annie" Adams, Mary Jo Adams, Kate Gero and Sparky Gero; two great-granddaughters, Ayla and Rilyn Wrasse; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and Joseph Fitzgerald, Louise and Angelo Rossi, Catherine and Leo McHugh, Margaret and John Hildwine; brothers and sisters-in-law, Francis and Kathleen Schneider, Charles and Joan Schneider, Joseph and Betty Lou Schneider, Paul (Barbara) Schneider; beloved nieces and nephews and Godson; aunts, uncles; two cousins, Mary Louise (Lawson) Hawryluk and Joan C. Lawson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at ST. JEROME CATHOLIC CHURCH in Columbus. Rev. Garrett Kau will officiate. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Manistique, Mich. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation, Columbus and from 11:00 a.m. until noon at St. Jerome Church on Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jerome Church or Prairie Ridge Health (formerly Columbus Community Hospital).
Breaking
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
The state's first female state senator was an advocate for women's issues in the 1970s and later a health care executive in New York.