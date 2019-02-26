MADISON - Yvette Marie Gerl, age 48, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born on Aug. 13, 1970, in Madison, the daughter of Albert Gerl and Vera Gerl.
Yvette worked for Ferguson Plumbing Supply for 14 years. She loved to travel and had been to the Dominican Republic, London, Paris, and Copenhagen. Yvette was an avid sports fan. She was thrilled to go to the 1993 Super Bowl, be able to watch Nolan Ryan pitch a no-hitter and attend many Wisconsin football and hockey games.
Yvette is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Autumn; her mother and father; brother, Scott Gerl; aunts, uncles and cousins; and many friends.
A Celebration of Yvette's Life will be held at GREEN LANTERN RESTAURANT, 4412 Siggelkow Road, McFarland, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., on Saturday, March 2, 2019.
The family wishes to thank the Green team of Agrace HospiceCare, especially Deirdre, Nicole, Loretta and Sue for all their loving care given to Yvette and her family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.