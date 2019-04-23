MADISON / TAMARAC, Fla. - Michael D. Gerl, age 56, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019. Mike was born on April 28, 2019, the son of Albert Sr. and Virginia Gerl.
Mike was the owner of 'One Call Home Repair.' He also worked as a maintenance mechanic for Madison Kipp. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and also writing in his leisure time; and 'Penny ante Poker' was a must when family got together.
Mike is survived by long time companion Nance Curtis; his daughters, Jordon and Kelsey; and his son, Max; brothers, Albert (Allison), John (Sharon), Brian (Amy); and sister, Jennifer (Dan); grandson, Liam; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, Anthony.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.