Gerke, Duane C.

NORTH FREEDOM — Duane C. Gerke, age 88, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at the Hoof Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Interment with military honors will follow in the Oak Hill Cemetery in North Freedom. There will be a visitation from noon until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the North Freedom Fire Department would be appreciated.

