Gerhardt Alsum

June 16, 1946 - Aug. 3, 2023

BEAVER DAM - Gerhardt "Hardt" James Alsum, age 77, of Beaver Dam, went to his heavenly home on August 3, 2023. He spent his last days at Agrace in Fitchburg, surrounded by his loving family.

Gerhardt was born on June 16, 1946, in Waupun, the son of John and Jeanette (Levey) Alsum. He was a graduate of Central Wisconsin Christian. Gerhardt married Wilma Eisenga on July 25, 1969. He was a long-time member of East Friesland New Covenant Church.

Gerhardt loved to hunt and fish as well as spend time at his hunting land. He enjoyed many years of hunting and fishing trips with friends. He cherished the past 13 years of trips to Alaska with his son as well as his last wish trip to Alaska in June with his son and daughter. Gerhardt and Wilma took many vacations together and wintered in Arizona.

During his years in school, Gerhardt worked with his father and eventually transitioned to Co-owner of Randolph Plumbing and Heating. He was dedicated to serving the Randolph community. Gerhardt took pride in the Randolph community where he lived and raised his family, going above and beyond to give back to the community he loved.

Gerhardt enjoyed meeting friends in town and having drinks while watching the sun set from the deck. He shared his love of fishing with his grandchildren, often fishing with them on the pier or cooking over a campfire. Gerhardt enjoyed his grandchildren's events and his family was his pride and joy.

Gerhardt is survived by his loving wife, Wilma Alsum of Beaver Dam; children: Staci (Robert) Sarvis-Brandt of Beloit, Sally (Tom) Erdmann of Columbus and Steve (Amy) Alsum of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren: Jenna Sarvis, Cora and Kyle Brandt, Alyssa, Trent and Carson Erdmann; step-grandchild, Gillian Brandt; step-great-grandchild, Roman; and brother-in-law, Robert Cupery. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters: Winnie (Don) Meenk, Doris (Wil) Vande Streek, and Sue Cupery; and step-grandson, Robert Brandt III.

A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at East Friesland New Covenant Church, N8879 E Friesland Rd., Randolph, WI 53956. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Stephen Robbins/Roger Scheenstra officiating. A private family burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.

Memorials may be established at Agrace Hospice, American Heart Association, or American Cancer Society. A special thank you to Agrace and his doctors for their compassionate care.