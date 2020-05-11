Gerbitz, Alfred

Gerbitz, Alfred

{{featured_button_text}}

VERONA—Alfred Gerbitz, age 96, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. The full obituary will be published in Sunday’s edition. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Gerbitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics