Gerbitz, Alfred A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

VERONA - Alfred A. Gerbitz, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a brief stay at SSM Health at Home Hospice in St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Nov. 30, 1923, in Briggsville, Wis. Alfred married Lorena Marotz on Oct. 27, 1945. Alfred worked at the Animal Husbandry Department, University of Wisconsin, caring for the Genetic Research Swine Breeding herd at the University of Wisconsin Mandt Farm on Mineral Point Road, Verona, Wis., for over 43 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, pitching horseshoes, square dancing, and served many fish fries for friends. He joined St. James Lutheran Church in Verona in 1993.

Alfred is survived by his wife, Lorena; son, Edward (Patricia) Gerbitz; daughters, Rita (Timothy) Loomis and Lois Gerbitz; grandchildren, Kaci (Corey) Koltz, Laura (Brad) Przybelski, and Kelly (Russell) Olmstead; and six great-grandchildren, Mietta, Timothy and Gabrianne Koltz and Morgan, Megan and Matthew Przybelski. He is further survived by a sister, Lucille Trapp; brother-in-law, Faye Luger; and many nieces and nephews. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Emma (Labrenz) Gerbitz, and six brothers and sisters.

A private family funeral service will be held for Alfred. In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to St. James Lutheran Church in Verona, Wis., SSM Health at Home in Madison, Wis., and the American Heart Association.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services 220 Enterprise Drive (608) 845-6625

To plant a tree in memory of Alfred Gerbitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.