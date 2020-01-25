Gerber, Jack Rollin

STOUGHTON - With broken hearts, we announce the passing of our sweet, beloved Jack. Jack Rollin Gerber passed away on Jan. 22, 2020 after a lifetime struggle due to an ARX gene mutation that caused severe epilepsy and many other complications. Jack was born on May 20, 2015, to parents Paul and Danielle Gerber of Stoughton, Wis. and was later joined by siblings Leo and Nina. Jack was loved so deeply by so many people. He touched lives and made connections with others in ways that amazed his parents time and time again.

He spent his days cuddling with his stuffed monkey, getting snuggles from those he loved, surrounded by the chaos that was his life. He truly enjoyed listening to the chatter of his parents, caregivers, therapists and siblings and was known to laugh at (in)appropriate jokes and when his brother or sister would cry, in typical big brother fashion. Jack made his wishes known in his own way with his happy sounds and little noises, whether it was to call someone back into a room or let you know that he approved of what you were doing. Getting a "Jack smile" or laugh was one of the best feelings in the world, especially the wry smile he would give when his daddy would whistle quietly near his ear or when he would hear one of his favorite squeaky toys. Jack was such a happy, laid-back and gentle soul who rarely complained, even though he would have been more than justified in doing so.