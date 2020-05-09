Geraths, Janet E

Geraths, Janet E

{{featured_button_text}}

FITCHBURG - Janet E (Whalen) Geraths (Jan) age 85 passed away Fri. May 8th at home surrounded by her loving family. She was married to Neal Geraths on Sept 24th 1955. Together they raised four children, Steve (Robin) of Cross Plains, Ruth (Daniel) Lamm of Fitchburg, David (Nicole) of Fitchburg, and Michael (Catrina) of Green Bay.

She was a proud grandmother of two grandsons, Joshua Lamm and Bennett Geraths, and two great granddaughters Emi and Elena Kelly-Lamm. She is further survived by her sister Jeanne (Herb) Gundlach of Fitchburg, one nephew and two nieces.

Janet took great pride in raising her family and attending their activities. Janet was employed for 20 years at M&I Bank and later First Business Bank. She was a member of St Maria Goretti Church and will be forever remembered for her infectious smile and secret Macaroni Salad recipe. A private family graveside service will be held. Mass and memorial service will be held at a later date. Special thanks to Agrace and Gunderson Funeral Home for their care and support.

Janet Geraths
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Geraths as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics