Geraldine "Gerry" Lou Kelly

March 23, 1926 - July 15, 2023

PORTAGE – Geraldine "Gerry" Lou Kelly, age 97, of Portage, WI, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 15, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Gerry was born on March 23, 1926 in Buhl, MN. She is the daughter of Clarence and Lillian (Rein) Colburn. She married Perry Kelly on March 14, 1952 at the Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells, WI.

She attended the University of Minnesota and then received her Graduates degree from the University of Wisconsin. She worked as a Vocal Music Teacher for schools in Parkersburg, IA, Wisconsin Dells, WI, and Portage, WI, where she first retired in 1989 from John Muir Elementary.

She then retired again from St. Mary's Elementary School in 2002 at the age of 76, having taught for a total of 67 years. Gerry was also a member of the Women's Civic League in Portage. Gerry's love of music, teaching and community encouraged and inspired over 10,000 students and residents in the Portage area.

She is survived by her brother, Clarence (Sandra Minton) Colburn of Thornton, CO; son-in-law, John Tollison, Rio; brother-in-law, Richard (Judy) Kelly of McFarland, WI; nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry, her daughter, Erin Kelly Tollison, her father and mother-in-law, Roy and Genevieve Kelly, her sister-in-law, Sharon Kelly and her parents.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, WI. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.

The family would like to thank the staff of Agrace Hospice serving Columbia County, and The Heritage House for their care and support.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.