Geraldine F. Higgins

May 2, 1941 - July 15, 2023

IRON RIDGE - Geraldine Faye (Valentino) Higgins, 82, passed away on Saturday July 15, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Geraldine was born the daughter of Frances (Dubberstein) and Rocco Valentino on May 2, 1941 in Fond du Lac. She was a graduate of North Fond du Lac high school. Geraldine married her high school sweetheart, Thomas Higgins, on May 5, 1962.

Geraldine is survived by her husband, Thomas, of 61 years, and their two children, Thomas II and Holly. Thomas II is married to Ana - they live in Alabama and have three children: Joana, Thomas III (daughter Hollis) and Nicole. Holly is married to Chris Raykowski - they live in Sussex and have three children: Eden, Bella and Liam. Geraldine is also survived by a foster son and daughter, Erik and Heather. Erik Lange is married to Julie - they live in Jackson and have two children: Dominic and Maverick. Heather Scharf is married to John - they live in Slinger and she has four children: Robert, Alyssa (husband Josh and son Cory), Blaine, and Nicodemus. Geraldine is further survived by her half-brother, Victor Valentino and his wife, Sue and many, many other family and friends. Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents Frances (Dubberstein) and Rocco Valentino and step-brother, Thomas Aasen and his wife Ardis.

Geraldine's life began in Fond du Lac. When she was almost four she tragically lost her mother. She and her father then moved to Minot, ND for his job with the rail road and then seven years later the rail road moved them back to N Fond du Lac. In N Fond du Lac she met our father, Tom Higgins. They married when she was 21 and Dad was 22. Eventually Dad's job moved them to Beaver Dam with their two young children. Mom had several jobs through the years. She worked as a candy striper in the hospital, for Giddings and Lewis and for a liquor store all before she got married. After she was married, with children at home, she would type papers for various publications (pre computers) but ultimately her clerical expertise landed her a job in her favorite place of all, working for the Beaver Dam school system.

Education was of utmost importance to Mom so she was extremely happy to be part of the education machine. Being a positive influence on children in need was also something that was very important to both Mom and Dad. While they had two children of their own, they had more love to share and decided to become foster parents. Over the years they fostered 17 children. As a testament to their positive influence, some of those children chose to stay in our lives. She had a dozen grandchildren and wouldn't dream of missing a birthday, concert, game or recital, all with the marvelous adulations of just how wonderful their performances where. She also wouldn't turn down a request to grab a bite and chat with friends and family alike. She will be missed.

Celebration of Life will be held at Chapel of the Archangels in Beaver Dam on Sunday Sept. 17, 2023 from 12:00 until the service at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Jack Harris will officiate. Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.