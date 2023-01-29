Gerald R. Zimmerman

July 27, 1934—Jan. 23, 2023

BELLEVILLE/BASCO—Gerald R. “Jerry” “Pee Wee” Zimmerman, age 88, of Basco, WI, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on July 27, 1934 in Albany, WI, the son of Fred and Esther (Jones) Zimmerman. Jerry graduated form Belleville High School in 1952. He first worked at Federal Industries in Belleville and then in 1962, he began working for Klein-Dickert Glass & Glazing in Madison, until retiring in 1996. On July 18, 1992, he was united in marriage to Nancy Haugen in Waunakee, WI. Jerry was a member of the Zwingli United Church of Christ in Paoli. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, and trap. When not afield he enjoyed gardening, beekeeping, and raising chickens. Jerry will be remembered fondly as a great uncle by his many nieces and nephews.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy; sister, Jean Gefke; and nieces: Jackie Gefke and Betsy (Jimmy) Brown; nephews: Steve (Carol) Gefke, Paul (Jill) Gefke, and Robert (Lisa) Gefke. He is further survived by his in-laws, David (Joyce) Haugen, Perry Haugen, Jean Haugen, Phyliss Haugen, James Haugen, Diane Frye, Victor Nolden, Bette (Ron) Duerst, Marilyn Whiting, and Mary Kaye (Joe) Lashock and their families.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Bob Gefke; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Perry and Helen Haugen; brothers-in-law: Jerome Haugen, Jim Frye, Tom Schmiedlin, Bob Whiting; and sisters-in-law: Barb Haugen and Patti Nolden.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at the Zwingli United Church of Christ-Paoli, 1338 County Rd. PB, Belleville, WI, with the Rev. Steve Davis officiating. A potluck luncheon will follow the memorial service at the Montrose Town Hall, 1341 Diane Ave., Belleville, WI. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

