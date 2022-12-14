Dec. 31, 1929 – Dec. 8, 2022

MIDDLETON—Gerald Matthew “Jerry” Smith died on Dec. 8, 2022, at the age of 92 in Middleton, Wis. He was born in Kenosha on New Year’s Eve, 1929, the son of Robert Matthew and Marion Elizabeth (Lansdowne) Smith. He was the thirteenth consecutive generation of his family to bear the name of “Matthew,” starting with the arrival of the first Matthew Smith in the Plymouth Colony in 1625.

Jerry attended Kenosha High School, and his experiences there influenced his entire life. He was a born swimmer whose award-winning successes as captain of the swim team inspired swim-related activities in college and beyond. Positions such as senior class president honed the natural leadership qualities that shone throughout his life. A sophomore stint as a game room attendant gave him his first taste of working in recreation, a field in which he excelled throughout his professional career. Kenosha High School was large enough that there were students Jerry knew only in passing … including a member of his class who later became very important to him indeed.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he continued his participation in the swim team. Jerry served as captain of the UW swim team in 1951; he set national records, won championships, and was named an All-American athlete. He earned a B.S. with honors in Education/Recreation Administration as well as a joint M.S. in Adult Education and Guidance. He also served as a university swim coach during graduate school.

While Jerry was working as a special project director at a youth organization in Kenosha, he met an employee named Shirley Kleist, who had also attended Kenosha High School. Jerry and Shirley fell in love, marrying in 1958. Jerry considered his marriage to Shirley and the family they built together to be his greatest accomplishment and deepest joy. Spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren was precious to them both. They were married for nearly 60 years until Shirley passed away in 2017.

Jerry’s career in recreation began with positions as Director of Recreation, first for the Merrill, Wis., public school system and then for the city of Menasha. In 1958 he joined the UW Extension Program as Waukesha County Recreation Agent, rising to the position of District Director for the Southern District and Full Professor in the Department of Community Development. Upon his retirement, he was named Professor Emeritus by the UW Board of Regents and commended for Outstanding Service by the governor and legislature of the state of Wisconsin.

Jerry’s leadership consistently encompassed improvement and innovation. His achievements included the establishment of the Waukesha County Bicycle Trail, the first new bike trail in Wisconsin in over thirty years, which spurred development of additional bicycle trails across the state. He expanded the accessibility of professional roles in extension to female applicants, hiring the first female Agricultural Agent and opening the door to consideration of women for administrative and non-traditional positions. He was proud that as a result of his efforts, a woman served in his place as Interim District Director when he took a year-long sabbatical to complete doctoral-level coursework in continuing education and personnel management. He also received state and national recognition for guiding the establishment of a host of city, village, town, and school recreation departments, and instituted extension events that continue to this day, such as art shows and theater productions.

During his thirty-six years as a volunteer swimming official, Jerry served at high school, collegiate, state, and national meets. His leadership skills and passion for improvement led to more consistent and logical meet operation and rules enforcement. He conducted rules interpretation meetings and training sessions for swim officials and helped to establish a state-wide officials certification program. He received a number of awards from state and national swimming associations and was the first individual inducted into the Wisconsin Swimming Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

After retiring in 1989, Jerry remained active as a participant and leader in a number of service organizations, including the Rotary Club, the Over 55 Employment Service, the Coalition of Wisconsin Annuitants, the Elder Law Center, the Middleton Area Historical Society, the Northwest Valley Chapter of the Retired Wisconsin Educators, and the Wisconsin Badger Club of Arizona. He and Shirley became snowbirds-or as they preferred to say, “sunbirds”-maintaining a winter home in Arizona to which they welcomed family and friends. Jerry was active in church activities in both Wisconsin and Arizona.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother, Robert; and his beloved wife, Shirley. Survivors include his younger sister, Brenda; son, Bryan (Ann Ustad); son, Owen (Anne Collins); and daughter, Amy; grandchildren, Emrys Smith (Jessica Williams), Emily Green (Christopher), Sarah Smith York (Brian), Eric, and Ben; and great-grandchildren, Xavier, Daxter, Liam, Vivienne, and Calix.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Private burial will be held at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerry’s name to Agrace HospiceCare or MOM (Middleton Outreach Ministry). Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West Funeral & Cremation Care 7435 University Ave. (608) 831-6761