Gerald Louis Kelly

He was born January 31, 1953, in Madison, Wis., the son of the late Marvin and Dorothy Kelly. Jerry graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in Wisconsin in 1971. Upon graduating high school, he went to work for Sycom. He began with working in the warehouse and ended up becoming Supervisor of Purchasing. Upon Sycom closing, Jerry owned his own car lot, J&S Auto Sales, worked for Smart Parts and Rhodes Bake ‘n Serve. For the last 16 years, he was employed with Adventist Healthcare working in materials management. Jerry worked as a courier up to the very end. He crossed many paths during his career and everyone he encountered cherished his humor and friendship. Aside from his strong work ethic, Jerry loved cars and anything with a motor. Jerry was also an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Most importantly, he loved Jesus and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.