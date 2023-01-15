Jan. 31, 1953 – Jan. 2, 2023
WAYNESVILLE — Gerald Louis Kelly, “Jerry,” age 69 of Waynesville, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 2, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born January 31, 1953, in Madison, Wis., the son of the late Marvin and Dorothy Kelly. Jerry graduated from Mt. Horeb High School in Wisconsin in 1971. Upon graduating high school, he went to work for Sycom. He began with working in the warehouse and ended up becoming Supervisor of Purchasing. Upon Sycom closing, Jerry owned his own car lot, J&S Auto Sales, worked for Smart Parts and Rhodes Bake ‘n Serve. For the last 16 years, he was employed with Adventist Healthcare working in materials management. Jerry worked as a courier up to the very end. He crossed many paths during his career and everyone he encountered cherished his humor and friendship. Aside from his strong work ethic, Jerry loved cars and anything with a motor. Jerry was also an active member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. Most importantly, he loved Jesus and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Jerry is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 50 years, Sharon; children: Todd (Rebecca) Kelly, Tonia (Tim) Dutton; grandchildren: Noah Dutton, Lydia Kelly, Lily Dutton, Dylan Kelly; siblings: Jack Kelly (Bonnie Herfel), Jeff (Florence) Kelly, Julie (Dale) Munson; sister-in-law, Shirley Peterson; brother-in-law, Ken Zweifel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his in-laws, Henry and Frieda Zweifel; brother-in-law, Don; and sister-in-law, Sue.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Wisconsin Academy Seventh-day Adventist Church (N2355 Duborg Road, Bldg. 1, Columbus, WI 53925). A memorial service will begin at 4 p.m.. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to ADRA (www.adra.org), in Jerry’s memory. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville, Ohio.