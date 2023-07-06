Gerald "Jerry" N. Gibbs

Feb. 13, 1944 - May 14, 2023

LAS VEGAS, NV - Gerald "Jerry" N. Gibbs, age 79, of Las Vegas, NV, and formerly of Necedah, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023 in Las Vegas. He was born on February 13, 1944 to Frank and Dorothy Gibbs.

Jerry served proudly in the United States Army for 26 years, retiring in August of 1989 as a 1st Sergeant-E8. He served three tours in Germany, Korea, and Hawaii.

He worked for many years for the Necedah Postal Service, and also served many years on the Village of Necedah Board. He was a member of the Necedah American Legion for 45 years, and also a member of the 40 & 8 Group.

Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packer and Denver Broncos fan, and also enjoyed watching the Brewers, Cubs, and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

He is survived by his three children: Jerry Gibbs, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV, Jennifer (Dave) Kublick of Las Vegas, NV, and James Gibbs of Birmingham, AL; three grandchildren: Ashleigh, Brittinee, and Hunter; and his brother, Don Gibbs of Necedah, WI.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy; and his brothers: Clyde, Arthur, Gary, and Wayne Gibbs.

A Celebration of Jerry's Life will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Necedah Veterans Hall with military honors to be held at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will be held in the Bayview Cemetery in Necedah.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneral.com.