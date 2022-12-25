Feb. 10, 1938—Dec. 11, 2022

MIDDLETON—Gerald “Jerry” Luetkens, passed away peacefully at his home in Middleton, Wis., on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. He battled health issues resulting in a weakened heart that could no longer support his will to live.

Jerry was born on Feb. 10, 1938, to Ervin and Nellie (nee Seamans) Luetkens. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1957 and shortly after, moved to Madison to pursue a lifelong career as an electrician with Arrow Electric, where he ultimately became majority owner of the company. His very first job in Madison was wiring the then newly constructed Hilldale Mall in 1962.

Following retirement, Jerry continued working as a self-employed electrician also known as Dr. Kilowatt. He also utilized his skills as a project guy, eager to provide help to others. Jerry was always generous with his time helping family and friends with electrical questions and issues among many other things.

Jerry is survived by his son, Christopher (Robyn) Luetkens, and children, Cali and Carter; daughter, Melissa Luetkens; sister, Joyce Steckel; brother, Kenneth Luetkens; and several nieces and nephews, especially Jane Marie Pechauer, who held a special place in his heart. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Melvin and David; and sister, Joan Francois.

A celebration of life will be held upstairs at the CRAFTSMAN TABLE AND TAP, 6712 Frank Lloyd Wright Ave., Middleton, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

A full obituary may be viewed and online condolences made at www.gundersonfh.com.

