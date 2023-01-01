March 8, 1934—Nov. 30, 2022

MADISON—Gerald “Jerry” James Bitney, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Harris Villa Assisted Living in Westfield, WI.

He was born in Madison, on March 8, 1934. Jerry was a kind, quiet spoken man known for his big smile and one liners. Madison was his home. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 33 years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Jerry and his wife Jo, loved to go dancing and enjoyed working together in their large woodland garden.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 22 years, Joanne Drew; four children: Joel (Mya), Dan (Selina), Mark, Mary (Paul) Cooley; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and his sister, Kay Flach; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Edith (Beyler) Bitney; son, Bradd; brothers: Don, Lou and Ken; and sister, Marva Schleif.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Jerry will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at 12:00 noon at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Westfield, with Father Savio Yerasani officiating. Full military honors will be held following the mass at church. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at church.

Steinhaus-Holly Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Westfield is serving the family. For online obituaries and condolences, visit www.steinhaushollyfuneralhome.com.