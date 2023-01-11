July 25, 1935—Jan. 4, 2023

DEFOREST—Gerald “Jerry” Fuller of DeForest passed away on January 4, 2023, at the age of 87.

He was born on July 25, 1935, in Washington County, WI. His family eventually settled in Rockfield, where Jerry graduated from West Bend High School. He married Betty Thate on June 22, 1957, at Christ Church in Dheinsville. They began married life in Madison, where he was a student at the University of Wisconsin. After graduating college in 1958, he worked for General Telephone in several Wisconsin cities. He and Betty had three sons. In 1968, the family settled in DeForest, where he began his career at Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation, a Wisconsin nonprofit organization, from which he retired in 1999.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family at their cabin in Manitowish Waters. He was involved in scouting when his sons were young, and later was an active volunteer for many organizations, including MacKenzie Center, EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association), the DeForest food pantry, Wisconsin public television and radio, and most recently, the Overture Center for the Arts. He enjoyed playing cards, especially Sheepshead, both with his family and at the DeForest Community Center. He loved to travel and was a longtime member of the Friendship Force of Wisconsin, with which he and Betty traveled worldwide.

Jerry is survived by his wife of over 65 years, Betty; sons: Randy and Doug (Stacey); many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his son Brian; sister, Jane; and parents, Clarence and Lorraine.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Memorials can be made to Windsor United Church of Christ, the MacKenzie Center in Poynette, or a charity of your choice.