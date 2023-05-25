Gerald "Jay" VanWormer

Jan 18, 1971 - May 20, 2023

PORTAGE - Gerald "Jay" VanWormer, age 52, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home in Portage.

Jay "Spanky" was born on January 18, 1971, in Portage, WI, born to Sally VanWormer (Beahm) and Jim "Toad" VanWormer. Growing up, Jay was a delightful handful. As a boy, Jay's favorite past times included pranking both his older brother, Mike and younger brother, Jeff, making people laugh, trapping, and wrestling. Jay's sense of humor carried over into adulthood and has given many people very fond memories to reminisce on for years to come, including the 50-cent tour.

Jay and Tina VanWormer (Krummen) were married for 22 years and had three children together: Mitchell, Ryan, and Noelle. Together during those 22 years, Jay owned Priority Concrete, off Highway 51 in Poynette, where he continued his passion for concrete work. Jay also had a love for cooking and opened Spanky's in Poynette, WI.

In his free time, you could find Jay cooking a good homemade meal, catching some fish down by the river, or helping those who asked him. Jay was a very humorous man and could keep any situation light-hearted.

Jay is survived by his three children: Mitchell (Elizabeth) "Pork-Chop" VanWormer of Portage, Ryan (Karla) VanWormer of Wisconsin Dells, Noelle "Muffy" VanWormer of Wyocena; his mother, Sally (Beahm) VanWormer of Portage; older brother, Mike (Stacy) VanWormer of Pardeeville; younger brother, Jeff (Arin) VanWormer of Fall Creek; special friend, Angie; and nieces and nephew.

Memorial services will be at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl officiating. Private inurnment will be at a later date. Visitation will follow the service, until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.