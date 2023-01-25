Gerald James Miller

June 29, 1940 – Jan. 22, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE / ARLINGTON—Gerald James “Jerry” “Twitch” Miller, age 82, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born on June 29, 1940, in Madison, to Floyd and Josephine Miller. Jerry was married to Sharon Stiemke on Aug. 27, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church. He graduated from Lodi High School in 1958. He also attended the Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Jerry worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW Local 159 for 60 years.

Jerry was member of the Arlington Fire Department, Arlington Curling Club, and Lions Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing on the Mississippi River, bowling, throwing horseshoes, truck pulling, and stockcar racing.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sharon; children, Dawn (Tom) Precia, Greg Miller, Julie (Richard) Rittmeyer and Jill (Joe) Jenkins; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Sharon (Robert) Curtis; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Floyd Jr.; sister, Lois Frank; and nephews, Leon Dorr and Jamie Ruegsegger.

A funeral service will be held at ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, W6906 County Road K, Arlington, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, with Pastors Jacob Scott and Scott Schwertfeger officiating. Burial will follow the service and lunch will be served.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main Street, Lodi, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank Promedica Hospice Care nurse, Kathy, and the staff that provided care and support to Jerry.

