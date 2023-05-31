Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Gerald J. "Jerry" Brooks

March 17, 1937 - May 28, 2023

BARABOO - Gerald J. "Jerry" Brooks, age 86, of Baraboo, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay.

Jerry was born March 17, 1937 in North Freedom to Gerald and June (Seeley) Brooks. Jerry graduated from Baraboo Senior High School, Class of 1956. On June 6, 1964, he was united in marriage to Donna Behnke at St. John's Lutheran Church in Baraboo; this marriage was blessed with three children. He was employed for over 35 years by the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in Madison. He was proud to be a member of the National Guard; he enlisted in 1956 and served until his honorable discharge in 1963.

Jerry put his family above everything and was so grateful to have such a loving family.

He was passionate about Wisconsin sports, everything from watching the Badgers, Packers and auto races to attending family Brewer's games. Jerry was an avid bowler for 50 years and 70 years hunting deer, special times was with Tim and Tom. Jerry did everything in life with passion. He enjoyed his rides weekly with Lori "looking for deer." His family and friends will remember him for being a wonderful, caring person.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Donna; children: Lori (Michael Schwartz) Chadli, Timothy (Susan) Brooks, Thomas (Jennifer) Brooks; granddaughter, Haley (Tommy) Ebben; brother-in-law, Joseph Peake; niece, Kim Dexter; nephew, Jeff (Peggy) Peake; as well as other relatives and many friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Tina Peake.

A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. John's Lutheran Church, the SJS Cancer Support Team, or a charity of your choice. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

John 11: 25-26 - "Jesus said, I am the resurrection and the life; he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live... and whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die."