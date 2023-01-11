July 12, 1944—Jan. 5, 2023

Georgia Ann Meyers (Ahrens), known to family as “Cookie,” passed away on January 5, 2023, after a three year battle with cancer.

She was born July 12, 1944, in Orlando, FL, to the late George and Dorothy (Robinson) Ahrens. She grew up in Beloit, WI, where she graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1962, and then attended Stout State College for two years.

After college she moved to Madison and soon married the love of her life, Martin “Marty” Meyers on September 11, 1965. They subsequently moved back to Beloit, where their sons, Daniel Edward Meyers and Christopher John Meyers were born.

In 1969, the family moved back to Madison for Marty to attend UW-Madison. She raised the boys, and was a loving and devoted wife and mother, supporting Marty while he completed his education.

Georgia worked for the State of Wisconsin for 33 years in different roles at the Department of Health and Human services. Throughout the years, she also worked part-time at various quilt shops and JoAnn Fabrics collecting and stashing fabric, yarn, and all things crafting.

While in Madison, Georgia and Marty made lasting relationships with two couples, Gwen and Phil, Robl and Dan, and Judy Stark, and started a monthly card club playing Canasta that has lasted throughout the years.

After retirement, Georgia and Marty moved to Green Bay to buy a house on five acres of property, where she transitioned from a city girl to a country girl. From there, her love of animals expanded and resulted in her becoming an active volunteer at the Bay Area Humane Society where she developed many lasting friendships and relationships particularly with her beloved friend Katie Holsbauch. In addition to her volunteer work at Bay Area Humane Society, she became an active member in several book clubs and the quilting club Thimbleberries.

Georgia loved her family, especially her sister, Susan “Sue” Alexander (Ahrens), who was not only her sister, but her best friend, and cherished time spent with her nieces and nephews. She made every holiday special and always had the best gifts including many hand-sewn dresses, crafts, and toys.

Georgia loved quilting, sewing, knitting, and all things crafting. In particular, she loved sewing clothes for family and designing dresses and clothes for American Girl dolls. She also loved collecting bears, beanie babies, and dolls, and had a passion for reading.

Georgia’s love of dogs included her past pals: Goldie, Charlie, Honey, Vanna, Zach, Nieka, Emma, and Spencer; and is survived by Doc, Sweet Tea, and Freddy the cat.

Georgia and Marty shared a love of traveling that included extensive trips with family and friends in the US and abroad. They visited every state in the US and almost every National Park. She traveled to many countries including Canada, Mexico, Australia, Germany, Ireland, Scotland, England, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Panama.

Georgia is survived by her husband, Martin Meyers; and son, Christopher Meyers; her sister, Susan Alexander (Robert H. Butz); and nieces and nephews: Julia Huerta (Michael Huerta), Emily Alexander, Robert K. Butz (Christina Butz), Benjamin Butz (Sarah Butz), Keke Butz, Cyndy Harvey (Mike Harvey), Kim Grzybowski, Kathi Chesney, and David Allen.

Georgia “Cookie” was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Meyers; her parents, George and Dorothy Ahrens (Robinson); and her sister, Mary Jo Allen.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Proko-Wall Funeral home, 1630 E. Mason St., Green Bay, WI. A Celebration of Life will take place in Madison for close family and friends at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.prokowall.com.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathies, please make donations in her honor to the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus (formerly the Bay Area Humane Society).