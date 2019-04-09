POYNETTE - Eleanor Marcheta Georgeson, age 94, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Our House Senior Living in Lodi.
Eleanor is survived by her three children; Joyce (Robert) Tomczak, Nancy (Paul) Roth, and Gary (Linda Priske) Georgeson.
Funeral Services will be held at SPRING PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, N509 County Road C, DeForest, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with services to follow and a luncheon afterward. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Inc or to Our House in Lodi. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.