PARDEEVILLE - Dennis Wayne Georgeson, 69, of Pardeeville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, at St, Mary's Hospital in Madison surrounded by his family.
Funeral services for Dennis will be held Friday, May 3, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH in Pardeeville, with the Rev. William Runke officiating. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRASSE FUNERAL HOME, 119 Industrial Drive, Pardeeville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday.
