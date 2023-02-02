 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
George "Skitch" MacKenzie

WAUNAKEE—George “Skitch” MacKenzie, 78, of Waunakee, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waunakee Manor Health Care Center.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church, 209 South St., Waunakee. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. A “Final Tailgate Party” will be held at Rex’s Innkeeper following the service at church.

A complete obituary can be found online at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Winn-Cress Funeral Home

5785 Highway Q

Waunakee, WI

