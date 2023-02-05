Sept. 3, 1949 – Dec. 23, 2022

SARASOTA, Fla. — George Henry Brooks, age 73, passed away in his sleep on December 23, 2022.

He was born September 3, 1949, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Alvin and Shirley Brooks. He grew up and attended schools in West Allis, Wis. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison School of Business in 1972. He was employed by the UW System for 33 years, ending his career as Vice President of Human Resources. When he retired in 2005, he and his wife Susan moved to Sarasota, Fla., where they began a new chapter in their lives.

George was interested in and involved with many sports in his life, but golf was his adult life love. He was active and belonged to the former Cherokee Country Club in Madison, and Palm Aire Country Club in Sarasota.

George was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and currently a member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church.

George leaves behind his wife, Susan; a daughter, Erin (Jay) Lettau, Neenah, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Peggy Blum Brigham, Madison, Wis. He is also survived by brothers: James (Joan) Brooks, Alvin (Barbara) Brooks, Gerald Brooks; and sisters: Ellice Heatherly, Jackie (Charles) Christiansen, Irene Goodman, Ronnie (Paul) Lorbert; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Catherine Zanoni.

There will be a funeral mass at Our Lady of the Angels, 12905 SR 70 East, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wisconsin School of Business Fund at the University of Wisconsin Foundation, US Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278.