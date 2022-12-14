Oct. 4, 1949 – Dec. 10, 2022

MADISON – It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, George D. Gosda, age 73, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital after a tragic fall. He was born on Oct. 4, 1949, in Madison, Wis., the son of George Gosda and Mae (Dahl) Gosda.

George graduated from East High School in 1967. He married Mary Ann (Endres) Gosda on Oct. 6, 1973, in Madison. Prior to his retirement in 2017, he enjoyed a career as owner and operator of George’s Auto Clinic. After his retirement, he drove cars for Kayser Ford. George was actively involved with the East Side Club, serving as President in 1997 and again in 2020, and he continued contributing to the organization right up until he passed. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Legion (SAL) Post 501 and a member of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to volunteering in his free time, George enjoyed watching Westerns, as well as the Badgers and the Packers. He also loved cooking and baking, especially for his family at Christmas time.

George is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons, Bob (Mary) Gosda, Bill Gosda and Jason Gosda; daughter, Kim (Mike) Stadler; grandchildren, Ariel Viken, Colton (Briahna) Viken, Brittany Viken and Dalton Stadler; sisters, Marsha (Neil) Burns and Julie Gosda; brother, Michael (Chelli) Gosda; sister-in-law, JoAnn Gosda; aunt, Barb Gosda of Janesville; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, William Gosda.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

Special thanks to the Monona EMS, the St. Mary’s (SSM) Trauma Center, and the ICU staff, with an extra special thank you to his nurses, Lisa and MegAnn. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

