George Allen Pahlke

July 3, 1936 - Aug. 5, 2023

MAUSTON - George Allen Pahlke, age 87, of rural Mauston, WI passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, at the Serenity House in Tomah, WI.

A Funeral Service for George will take place at 12:00 PM on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Conway- Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station with Father Cryton Outschoorn Celebrating. Visitation will take place from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. George will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery following the service.

George "Dude" was born on July 3, 1936, in Chicago, IL, the son of George and Estelle (Olen) Pahlke, he married the love of his life, Margaret Matteoni on June 29, 1957, and the couple enjoyed 57 wonderful years before her passing in 2014.

As a young man at 17, George apprenticed for the Brick and Stone Masons. He became a Union Mason starting with Local 20 Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Union in 1957. He started working with Bud Thompson and then worked with P&S Masonry as a Foreman until his retirement in 1984.

When he retired, he moved with Margaret to Mauston. George "Dude" and Margaret started their life together in Highland Park and moved to Antioch until retiring in 1984. During this time, he was a Parishioner at St. Peters Catholic Church. He was also a member of the Moose Club and volunteered for the Antioch Fire Department for years. His passion was hunting and fishing in the mighty Wisconsin River, Castle Rock and Petenwell Lakes and hunting in Germania and at his property in Mauston.

George is survived by his loving children: Kathleen (William, Jr.) Vorhies of Lake Villa, IL (by the State Line), Karen (Mark) Lowry, Springfield, MO, and Gregg (Michelle) Pahlke of Antioch. George was blessed with six grandchildren: Vanessa (Eric) Klodnick, William Vorhies III (Michelle), Robert Vorhies, Rachel Lowry, Denise Lowry and Michel Donovan; he is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Lucy Klodnick, Vivianna and Madison Vorhies. Further survived by his sister, Susan (James) Hallwas. George was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Margaret, brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Barbara Pahlke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Serenity Hospice House of Tomah, WI.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.