Georgandis, Grace (nee Rakentzes)

MADISON / BALTIMORE, MD - Grace Georgandis (née Rakentzes) passed away at age 95 in Davis, California. She was born in 1925 in Highlandtown, Baltimore City, to Helen and Michael Rakentzes, who had immigrated to the United States from the island of Chios, in Greece. Grace is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Gina and Michael Carter, of Davis, Calif.; and daughter, Elaine Georgandis, of Timonium, Md.; as well as her three beloved grandchildren, Matthew Carter, Christina Georgandis, and Andrew Carter; her brother, Matthew Rakentzes; and many close friends in Madison. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Anastasia Georgandis; her mother and father; and her siblings, Marcella Dellis and Thomas Rakentzes.
Grace spent most of her life in Baltimore, Maryland and also resided with her daughter and son-in-law on the near west side of Madison, Wis. for approximately 15 years. She served as a WAVE in the United States Navy during the Second World War as a nurse and was stationed in San Diego, Calif., and later at the Bethesda Naval Hospital. During her service, she helped bring joy and laughter to the troops by volunteering to perform in USO shows. She attended Towson State Teachers College graduating in 1959 and was a primary school teacher, reading specialist, and speech therapist in the Baltimore County public school system. While residing in Madison, Grace worked as a baker and pastry maker, taught cooking classes at Orange Tree Imports and sold her homemade Greek pastries and cookies at the Farmer’s Market on the Capitol Square.
Grace was a dynamic and generous woman who was a trailblazer in many ways. Very few women served in the armed forces during the Second World War but Grace, against her parent’s wishes, chose to serve. Her independent streak led her to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees, own and manage numerous businesses, and to continue working until age 75. Grace understood the value of education and importance of being an engaged and informed citizen, values she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She touched many lives far and wide with her generosity and selflessness, her openness and appreciation of new ideas and people from different cultures and backgrounds, and her clear understanding that we would ultimately be judged by how we treat the least among us. Her exuberant spirit will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.
Donations in Grace’s memory may be made to the Fund for Women of the Madison Community Foundation,
online at www.madisongives.org/gracegeorgandis, or checks made out to the Madison Community Foundation with Memo Line Carter/Rakentzes Fund and mailed to Madison Community Foundation, 111 N. Fairchild Street, Suite 260, Madison, Wis. 53703.
