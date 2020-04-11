Georgandis, Grace (nee Rakentzes)

Grace was a dynamic and generous woman who was a trailblazer in many ways. Very few women served in the armed forces during the Second World War but Grace, against her parent’s wishes, chose to serve. Her independent streak led her to earn both undergraduate and graduate degrees, own and manage numerous businesses, and to continue working until age 75. Grace understood the value of education and importance of being an engaged and informed citizen, values she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. She touched many lives far and wide with her generosity and selflessness, her openness and appreciation of new ideas and people from different cultures and backgrounds, and her clear understanding that we would ultimately be judged by how we treat the least among us. Her exuberant spirit will be greatly missed, but not forgotten.