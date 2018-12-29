MADISON - Janice C. Gentile, age 74, passed away with strong faith on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, after facing the challenges of two months with cancer. Janice was born on June 5, 1944, in Hartford. She married her husband, Bob, in Rhinelander on Aug. 19, 1967, and together they celebrated over 51 years of marriage.
Janice embraced her Lutheran education from elementary school through high school and was a UW-Milwaukee graduate in music education with a piano emphasis. Her teaching career focused on private teaching of children through adults. After retiring from 31 years of teaching, she loved serving her last working years at UW Health Rheumatology as a front desk receptionist.
Janice is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Dr. Kevin (Heather), Dr. Jeffrey (Theresa) and Kate (Steven) Schmitt; grandchildren, Bradyn, Drew, Avery, Celia, Samantha, Cassie, Caroline and Zachary; step-granddaughter, Ashley Peppey; nieces, Laurie Zubke of Madison and Lisa Berg of Watertown; sister-in-law, Irma Gentile of Eugene, Ore.; and brother-in-law, Bruce Gentile of Boston, Mass. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Gladys Nelson; and sister, Beverly Tucker.
Funeral services will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 12 Noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, followed by a luncheon at the church and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorials will be forwarded by the family to Holy Cross Lutheran Church for the new organ fund. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.