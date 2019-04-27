MADISON / NEW GLARUS—Alyce M. Genschaw, age 93, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Glarner Lodge Assisted Living in New Glarus. She was born on Aug. 13, 1925, in Madison, the daughter of Carl and Catherine (Niebuhr) Savonne. On Sept. 15, 1944, she was united in marriage to Clarence V. Genschaw. He preceded her in death in January, 2003.
Alyce is survived by her daughter, Sue (Keith) Oyen; sons, David (Melva) and Richard; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Ann Savonne, Bonnie Savonne, and Louise Walker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Donald; sister, Charlotte Millar; and brothers, Carl Jr. and Kenneth.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staffs of the Glarner Lodge and AgraceHospiceCare, for their compassionate, exceptional care for our mom. The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.
Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers, to the Glarner Lodge or Agrace HospiceCare, Inc. An online memorial with guestbook is available at www.bealfuneralhomes.com.