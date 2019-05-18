NEWBURYPORT, Mass. \ MADISON - Mary (nee Gemmato) Genovese, age 88, who passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, was born in the old West End of Boston to Italian immigrants. After the neighborhood was uprooted by Mass General Hospital (and the subject of the book "Urban Villagers" by Herbert Gans), she and her husband, Tony, moved to Allston Mass., where she lived in a three family home with her brother, Joe, her sister-in-law, Carmella, who was also Tony's sister, and her parents. She worked as a seamstress and then as the kitchen manager at Jackson Mann school for 30 years.
Upon retirement, she moved to Madison, Wis., where she spent many happy years in her Tamarack condo. She was a huge presence in her grandchildren's lives. She loved baking, cooking, cleaning and organizing. She had a better way of doing most things and wasn't shy about telling you. The past couple of years were hard, as she battled the unrelenting disease of Alzheimer's. She returned to Massachusetts, where she was lovingly cared for by Richard, Arlene and the staff of Avita Newburyport.
She is survived by her children, Tony (Bruna), Richard (Arlene), Julie (David Harth); 10 grandchildren, Bruna, Alessia, Jeff, Alex, Anthony, Nick, John, Tony, Jasper and Lizzie; and six great-grandchildren, Violet, Jack, Giada, Tori, Emmett, and Dario. She is also survived by three brothers, Joe (Carmella), Frank (Sandy) and Geno. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org.