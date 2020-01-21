Genin, John P.

MONTICELLO / BELLEVILLE - John P. Genin, age 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Feb. 18, 1946, the son of Louis and Eva (Sarbacker) Genin. John graduated from Belleville High School in 1964 and first worked as a mechanic at his family’s implement dealership. John also served in the Marine Corps Reserve, for seven years. Later, he worked at Federal Industries, in Belleville, for thirty-four years until retiring. John was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida and was a dedicated Badgers, Brewers, and Packer fan.
John is survived by his wife, Linda; daughters, Denise (Craig) Mussehl and Danielle (Marc) Rhiner; grandchildren, Paige Mussehl and Evan and Gina Rhiner. He is further survived by his brothers, Louis and Jean Genin; sisters, Kathryn Doyle, Yvonne (Jerry) Remy, and Jane Turner.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, James; brothers-in-law, Jim Doyle and John Turner; and sister-in-law, Gale Genin.
A celebration of John’s life will be held at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club at a later date. His cremains will be interred at the St. Raphael’s Frenchtown Cemetery, Belleville, Wis.
The Becker-Beal Funeral Home of Belleville is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com