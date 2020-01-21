Genin, John P.

MONTICELLO / BELLEVILLE - John P. Genin, age 73, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. He was born on Feb. 18, 1946, the son of Louis and Eva (Sarbacker) Genin. John graduated from Belleville High School in 1964 and first worked as a mechanic at his family’s implement dealership. John also served in the Marine Corps Reserve, for seven years. Later, he worked at Federal Industries, in Belleville, for thirty-four years until retiring. John was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club. He also enjoyed spending winters in Florida and was a dedicated Badgers, Brewers, and Packer fan.