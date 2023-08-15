Genevieve "Gen" McCarthy

Oct. 18, 1926 - Aug. 13, 2023

Genevieve Dorothy McCarthy, age 96, passed away on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Randolph Health Services.

Gen was born on October 18, 1926 In Beaver Dam, WI, the daughter of Lawrence and Dorothy (Metzger) Frank. Gen's mother died at childbirth. She lived with her father and grandparents in Beaver Dam in her early years.

She moved to Fox Lake with her father and step-mother in 1937. She attended school in Fox Lake and graduated from Fox Lake High School in 1944.

On April 23, 1949 she married Donald McCarthy at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake.

Gen started working at the State Bank of Fox Lake while a senior in high school. After raising her children, she returned to work at the bank for 35 years.

Gen was a Cub Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, member of St. Mary's Church Council, an Officer of St. Mary's Altar Society and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as President for 20 years.

Gen is survived by her two sons: Todd (Emily) McCarthy and Tim (Carol) McCarthy; grandchildren: Katie (Adam) Vandeslunt, Eric (Tammi) McCarthy, Erin (Luke) Sustman, Briana (Damien) Scott, Kelsey McCarthy, and Molly (Jordan) Soukup; great-grandchildren: Max, Sophie, and Stella Vandeslunt, Kenadie and Kullen McCarthy, Ella, Maya, and MacKenzie Scott, Layla and Ronald Hayes; step-grandchildren: Kelsey (Dave) Janet, Kambria, Kiala, Kadon, and Keion Kauppinen; and great-great-step-granddaughter, Wrenlee; nieces, nephews and other relative and friends.

Gen was preceded in death by her husband, Don in 2005, and her daughter, Ann in 2009, her mother and father, Dorothy and Lawrence Frank, her two step-mothers: Evelyn (Hydonis) Frank, and Erma (Bobholz) Frank; two step-brothers: Gordon High and Ward Hydonis.

Visitation for Gen will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake at 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Memorial Park, Fox Lake.

Kratz- Smedema Funeral Home is serving the family, www.kratzfh.com.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Gen's name may be made to American Legion Post 521 or Annunciation Catholic Church in Fox Lake.

A special thank you goes to Home Instead, Hillside Hospice and Randolph Health Services, for all of their care and dedication.